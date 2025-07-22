A 41-year-old man involved in a brawl in Kalo Chorio, Larnaca on Saturday night was remanded for three days on Tuesday by the Larnaca district court.

The suspect faces charges of rioting, fighting, assault, causing bodily harm and other offenses, and had been arrested on Monday afternoon.

Two other individuals, aged 17 and 23, suspected of being involved in the incident have been questioned and were released to be summoned at a later point.

The incident occurred at around 11.45pm on July 19, when police received reports of a fight in the village.

Officers arriving at the scene found stones scattered on the road and several people gathered in the area.

Police issued warnings to those present, who dispersed without further incident.

Shortly afterward, a 58-year-old man went to the Aradippou police station to report damage to his parked car, which had been near the location of the disturbance. He said the windshield and rear window of the vehicle had been smashed.

Police were later informed that an 18-year-old male had been injured in the head during the incident.