The United States Embassy in Cyprus has confirmed a new agreement aimed at deepening defence and academic ties between the two countries. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the George C. Marshall Center and the Cyprus Security and Defence Academy.

The Cypriot academy operates under the ministry of defence of the Republic of Cyprus. This new partnership marks the start of a formal academic collaboration with one of the United States’ leading defence education institutions.

According to both sides, the agreement lays the groundwork for joint activities. These include seminars, expert visits, and shared research in the fields of security and defence. The US Embassy welcomed the deal, describing it as “a step forward” in strengthening cooperation.

A statement issued by the embassy added:

“We are moving forward together,” signalling continued commitment to shared training and education in the region.

Officials believe the partnership will help boost knowledge and expertise in defence matters. It is also expected to support regional stability through stronger strategic links between Cyprus and the United States.

The George C. Marshall Center is known for its international programmes in security policy and regional cooperation. Cyprus’ security and defence academy provides training and education to officers and experts in the wider Eastern Mediterranean.

Analysts see the agreement as part of broader US efforts to build alliances in the region. It also reflects Cyprus’ growing role as a security partner within the EU and Eastern Mediterranean.

The MoU does not involve military deployments or weapon transfers. Instead, it focuses on academic exchange and institutional cooperation.

This is the latest in a series of steps that have brought Nicosia and Washington closer in recent years. Previous agreements have included joint military drills, port visits, and the lifting of arms export restrictions.

The Cypriot ministry of defence has not issued a separate statement so far, but officials have previously described such agreements as vital for modernising the country’s defence outlook.