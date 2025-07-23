As Cyprus battles a severe heatwave with temperatures soaring to up to 44C in inland areas, municipalities across the island are offering air-conditioned public spaces to help the vulnerable stay safe and cool.

High humidity levels, especially in coastal cities, have made conditions even more stifling.

Authorities are urging the public to stay indoors, hydrate frequently and avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun during peak hours.

Limassol

Of the four municipalities in the Limassol district, only Limassol municipality currently offers designated cooling spaces.

The Adult Activity Centre on Piraeus Street 41(postcode 3016) is open Monday to Friday 8:30am to 7:00pm.

On weekends, citizens can visit the communal area in the Ploutis Servas Municipal Buildings located at Misioulli and Kavazoglou 23 (postcode 3017), from 11:00am to 5:00pm.

Mayors of Kourion, Polemidia and Amathus confirmed there are no official cooling spaces available yet

Discussions are underway to open school halls or municipal spaces if needed.

Nicosia and Latsia-Geri

In Nicosia, the municipality has opened “Heatwave Assistance Centres” from Wednesday, July 23 to Friday, July 25, operating 9”00am to 6:00pm.

Locations include:

Nicosia Multifunctional Centre, near the Famagusta Gate, Nikiforou Foka 40 Tel:22797850)

Ayios Dhometios -Engomi Centre, Laerti Street 22 (Tel:22449049)

Both venues are air-conditioned, supervised by staff, and offer cold drinks to visitors.

Similarly, Latsia-Yeri municipality has opened two spaces on Thursday, July 24 and Friday, July 25, from 9:00am to 6:00pm.

Latsia Multifunctional Centre, Anagenniseos Street 31

Geri Town Hall Event Hall, Dimitris Christofias Avenue 21

For assistance:22878688(9:00-15:00) or 99203982(15:00-18:00).

These areas will remain open if the heatwave continues. Announcements will follow.

Larnaca

Larnaca municipality has opened the Chrysostomeio Melathron of Epidavrou Street 22-24, available daily from 8:00am to 5:00pm.

Visitors are offered cold refreshments and light snacks.

Lefkara

Mayor Sophoclis Sophocleous announced that air-conditioned halls are now available in all seven municipal divisions, including Pano and Kato Lefkara, Kornos, Delikipos, Skarinou, Vavla and Lagia. These spaces also provide cold drinks and remain open throughout the day. Municipalities will continue to monitor the situation and issue updates based on weather conditions.