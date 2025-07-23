Cyprus has achieved one of its most significant successes in informatics to date, with middle school student Mariza Paspalli winning gold at EGOI 2025, the Cyprus Computer Society announced on Wednesday.

The Cypriot delegation also included Selina Arkatiti, Marina Georgiou, and Elisavet Dimopoulou, accompanied by secondary school teachers Chara Skoutelli and Sotiroula Yiassoumi.

All team members competed with passion and integrity, proudly representing Cyprus at a high academic level.

This distinction holds special significance for the Cyprus Computer Society (CCS), as it reinforces ongoing efforts to bridge the gender gap in the field of Informatics.

It also supports the broader mission of empowering more girls to actively and equally participate in scientific and technological opportunities.

The momentum continues throughout 2025, with Cyprus preparing to compete in two major international events this summer.

These include the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) and the Balkan Olympiad in Informatics (BOI), both offering further opportunities for recognition.

Furthermore, this October, Cyprus will proudly host the Junior Balkan Olympiad in Informatics (jBOI 2025) for the first time.

This event will offer a unique platform to showcase Europe’s emerging talent in Informatics.

The Cyprus Computer Society “warmly congratulated Mariza Paspalli for her gold medal and all members of the team for their outstanding effort”.

“We also extend heartfelt thanks to everyone – educators, mentors, volunteers, and supporters – who consistently contribute to creating opportunities and supporting young people, especially girls, in their pursuit of excellence in technology and computer science” the society added in its statement.

It also wished “best of luck to the students who will represent Cyprus in the upcoming Olympiads, and to the dedicated educators who will volunteer during the jBOI 2025 hosted in Cyprus”.

Finally, the announcement mentioned that the Cyprus Olympiad in Informatics is organised annually by the CCS, in collaboration with the Education Ministry.