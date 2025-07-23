The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has issued a warning to investors regarding two online platforms that are not authorised to provide investment services or perform investment activities under Cypriot law.

According to the announcement, the websites greymax.net and finotivefunding.com are not associated with any entity that has received a licence to offer such services, as required under Article 5 of Law 87(I)/2017.

CySEC stated that these platforms do not belong to a regulated investment firm and therefore operate without supervision or oversight by the Commission.

“CySEC urges investors to consult its website (www.cysec.gov.cy), before conducting business with investment firms, in order to ascertain the entities, which are licensed to provide investment services or investment activities,” the regulator said.

The commission maintains a publicly accessible registry of licensed investment firms and regularly updates its investor alerts to protect the public from potential fraud or unauthorised financial activity.

CySEC’s statement forms part of its broader efforts to promote transparency and safeguard market participants, particularly retail investors, from falling victim to unregulated operators in the online trading space.