The English School (ES), one of the most historic and esteemed educational institutions in Cyprus, celebrates 125 years of continuous operation and contribution this year. Since its establishment in 1900, the School has been a beacon of quality education, shaping active, responsible and creative citizens.

Although it has not been untouched by pivotal historical events, the English School has consistently demonstrated resilience and a steadfast commitment to its mission.

Education with modern tools, timeless values

Today, the School offers a dynamic, innovative and student-centred learning environment. Its state-of-the-art facilities, equipped with the latest educational technologies, include the Technology Centre, the Kypros Nicolaides Science Building and the new Newham Building, which houses classrooms for Art, Music, History and Geography, along with modern spaces for both students and staff.

The School’s educational philosophy is grounded in principles that ensure the continual development of every student:

High expectations and academic guidance for all

Highly-qualified teachers who foster strong, supportive relationships with students, both in and out of the classroom

Differentiated and interactive teaching that allows each child’s personality and skills to flourish

A curriculum that prioritises the development of critical thinking, creativity and soft skills such as communication and collaboration

A cross-disciplinary approach to learning

Purposeful assessment and feedback that promote learning autonomy and confidence

The English School also invests in the broader educational environment. Its bright, climate-controlled classrooms and creative use of the surrounding natural landscape contribute to students’ focus and wellbeing.

Holistic development, in and beyond classroom

A wide and diverse range of extracurricular activities (ECAs) forms an integral part of the School’s educational vision, cultivating values and skills not limited to academic instruction.

Via participation in music and drama groups, sports teams, debating, volunteering initiatives and student councils, pupils develop teamwork, leadership, responsibility and social awareness. These experiences help shape well-rounded individuals, equipped to navigate the challenges of the modern world.

Looking ahead

This year, marking 125 years of service to education and to Cypriot society, the ES is honouring its rich history. A time capsule placed by the Class of 2000 was opened in June, offering a symbolic reflection on the past and a tribute to the School’s tradition. A new time capsule will be sealed on November 28, 2025 by this year’s graduating class, with the participation of other members of the School community.

With alumni excelling in Cyprus and abroad – across politics, science, the arts and business – the English School remains a living testament to how education can inspire, shape and lead.