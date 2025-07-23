Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will announce his resignation by the end of next month, Japanese media reported on Wednesday, following a bruising election defeat that cost his administration its upper house majority.
The reports come after Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled a trade deal that lowers tariffs on imports of Japanese autos and spares Tokyo punishing new levies on other goods.
In the wake of Sunday’s poll drubbing, Ishiba said he would stay in office to pursue the tariff agreement and tackle mounting economic problems.
“I can’t say until I scrutinise the outcome of the agreement,” Ishiba told reporters on Wednesday when asked whether the tariff deal with Washington would influence his decision on whether to stay on.
Who could replace Ishiba?
SANAE TAKAICHI, 64:
A Yomiuri newspaper poll following Sunday’s election showed Takaichi as the top pick for prime minister in an LDP-led government, with 26% of votes, followed by farm minister Shinjiro Koizumi, at 22%.
Representing the party’s right wing, she lost to Ishiba in the September leadership race in a run-off vote. Takaichi previously served as Japan’s economic security minister, internal affairs minister and the LDP’s policy council chief.
She is known for her conservative views, such as revising the pacifist constitution, and is a regular visitor to the Yasukuni war shrine, viewed by some Asian neighbours as a symbol of past militarism.
She also opposes allowing women to retain their maiden names, saying it would undermine tradition.
Takaichi courted controversy in 2016 when she suggested the government could revoke broadcasting licences of media companies deemed to be politically biased.
SHINJIRO KOIZUMI, 44:
The son of a former prime minister and heir to a political dynasty with a hand in governing Japan for more than a century, he would become its youngest prime minister in eight decades if he succeeded Ishiba.
Koizumi also ran in the last party leadership race, presenting himself as a reformer able to restore public trust in a party mired in scandal.
Unlike Takaichi, who left government after her defeat in that contest, the Columbia University-educated Koizumi stayed close to Ishiba as his agriculture minister, overseeing the release of rice stockpiles in a bid to curb soaring prices of the staple.
TOSHIMITSU MOTEGI, 69:
A former foreign minister, Motegi has a reputation as a tough negotiator and handled talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer when President Donald Trump was last in office.
He has also served as trade minister, economy minister and the party’s secretary general.
He studied at the Harvard Kennedy School and worked at the Yomiuri newspaper and consulting firm McKinsey before entering politics in 1993.
Other potential candidates include Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, 64, and Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato, 69.
Ishiba told his close associates on Tuesday evening that he would address his responsibility for the election loss after a trade deal had been reached, the Yomiuri newspaper reported earlier.
His departure less than a year after taking office would trigger a succession battle within the ruling Liberal Democratic party as it contends with challenges from new political parties, particularly on the right, that are stealing its support.
Among them is the “Japanese First” Sanseito far-right group which surged in Sunday’s vote, growing its representation in the 248-seat upper house to 14 from one. The party has attracted voters with pledges to curb immigration, slash taxes, and provide financial relief to households squeezed by rising prices.
Ishiba defeated hardline conservative Sanae Takaichi in a party leadership runoff last year.
Ishiba is expected to meet ruling party heavyweights later on Wednesday for discussions on the election outcome.
