Aspiring entrepreneurs in Cyprus now have the chance to launch their startup dreams with support from the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF), which on Wednesday launched its Future Founders Academy, a new programme offering funding, training, and mentorship.

The initiative aims to help individuals with innovative product ideas take their first steps in entrepreneurship by providing financial support of €25,000.

It also provides access to innovation support services and specialised training in entrepreneurship and product development.

“It’s a bridge from idea to startup, built for people at the very beginning of their journey,” the foundation said.

The Future Founders Academy is open to individuals who are living in Cyprus, have graduated within the last three years, and are ready to take a leap of faith to develop a business idea they believe in.

Applicants are required to submit a three-minute video pitch in English, along with a brief written description of their idea.

The deadline to apply is October 8, 2025, with full details available on the RIF website.

“Turn your idea into reality. With support, guidance and €25,000 to get started,” the foundation stated.

“The future is ours to build. If this is your time to become a startupper, this is the sign you’ve been looking for,” they added.

The programme encourages experimentation and learning from failure, offering a low-risk environment for young people to test their concepts before taking them to market.

For further information, applicants are invited to visit research.org.cy or contact RIF directly at [email protected] or +357 22205000.