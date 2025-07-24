The Deputy Ministry of Tourism this week announced the launch of the nomination process for the Cyprus Hospitality Awards 2025, a national initiative that recognises and rewards excellence in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

The awards are organised by the Deputy Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Cyprus Hospitality Body (Kypria Filoxenia).

According to the announcement, the awards will focus on two core pillars.

The first pillar centres on hospitality experience, and the public is invited to nominate individuals or teams who went above and beyond during the year 2024 to deliver exceptional service and create unforgettable moments for visitors to Cyprus.

Nominations must include a justified proposal that highlights personal or team-based stories of excellence in categories such as accommodation, catering, travel, agrotourism, and general hospitality excellence.

These nominations will be reviewed and evaluated by a dedicated judging panel. Submissions for this category are open until August 22, 2025.

The second pillar of the awards concerns online reputation.

In this category, distinctions are determined automatically through the Deputy Ministry’s Online Reputation Management (ORM) system, which analyses guest reviews and ratings from digital platforms.

As a result, no nominations are required for this pillar.

The initiative aims to spotlight the people and businesses that play a crucial role in shaping positive visitor experiences and enhancing the international image of Cyprus as a quality destination.