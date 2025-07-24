The environmental authority has approved the demolition of the former Nemitsas foundry in Limassol, paving the way for the construction of a new building for the Deputy Ministry of Shipping.

Located in Tsiflikoudia, within a mixed-use zone that combines light industry and economic activities, the 17,737-square-metre plot was previously owned by Nemitsas Industries Ltd.

The company specialised in manufacturing industrial machinery, such as turbines, pumps and concrete mixers, along with cast products like iron and brass components for mining.

Currently, the site is used for material storage and houses several government services, including the departments of electromechanical services and public works.

According to a report published in Cyprus Mail, last March the Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evel) said that the Deputy Ministry of Shipping had already identified and secured the plot following a Cabinet decision, initiating the process for new headquarters through public investment procedures.

An environmental study, prepared under public procurement law and awarded to a private firm, was submitted to the department of environment, leading to the recent approval.

The project involves the demolition of approximately 4,908 square metres of existing structures, including parts of the production and warehouse areas. The demolition work is expected to take six months and employ around 10 workers.

However, several buildings on site have been deemed architecturally and historically significant. These include the west and east wings of the production and warehouse buildings, and the attached office building, which will be preserved.

According to the environmental report, these structures feature a distinctive saw-tooth roof and exposed reinforced concrete frames, characteristics of early modern industrial architecture.

Their preservation will require consent from the Ministry of Interior, as they are expected to be declared listed.

The surrounding area is characterised by mixed land uses. To the north lies Franklin Roosevelt Avenue, with commercial, residential and industrial activity in close proximity.

Moreover, a school and a retirement home are also located nearby, while the new Limassol port sits further south.