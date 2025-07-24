British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he would hold an emergency call with France and Germany over the situation in Gaza, which he described as an “unspeakable and indefensible” humanitarian catastrophe.

In a strongly worded statement late on Thursday, Starmer said he would discuss with partners “what we can do urgently to stop the killing and get people the food they desperately need,” and called on Israel to allow aid into the Palestinian enclave.

“The suffering and starvation unfolding in Gaza is unspeakable and indefensible. While the situation has been grave for some time, it has reached new depths and continues to worsen. We are witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe,” Starmer said.

“We all agree on the pressing need for Israel to change course and allow the aid that is desperately needed to enter Gaza without delay,” he added, referring to France and Germany.

Gaza’s health authorities have said over 100 people have died from starvation, most of them in recent weeks.

More than 100 organisations, including Mercy Corps, the Norwegian Refugee Council and Refugees International, have said mass starvation is spreading in Gaza even as tons of food and other supplies sit untouched just outside the enclave.

Israel, which cut off all supplies to Gaza from the start of March and reopened the flow with new restrictions in May, says it is committed to allowing aid in but must control it to prevent it from being diverted by militants.

Starmer said he supported U.S., Qatari and Egyptian efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.

“A ceasefire will put us on a path to the recognition of a Palestinian state and a two-state solution,” he said.