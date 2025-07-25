The civil defence on Friday continued to work to find temporary accommodation for people displaced by the wildfire which has been raging in the Limassol district since Wednesday, its chief Panayiotis Liasides said.

He said the civil defence is “cooperating with the national guard and the red cross” with regard to providing food to people impacted by the fires, and that members of the public have also opened their homes to take displaced people in temporarily.

“We are in the process of placing people in houses and which various people have offered us – apartments and houses. We had 60 people offering this morning, and now, that number is certainly higher,” he said.

He added that if necessary, hotel rooms offered up by the hotel association (Pasyxe) will also be used.

In addition, he said, the civil defence is responsible for finding accommodation for firefighting crews who have travelled from abroad to assist in Cyprus’ firefighting effort.

“We have had around 86 people – 26 forest commandos from Greece, 32 Egyptians, 17 Jordanians, and 11 Lebanese,” he said.