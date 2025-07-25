The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Friday issued a market announcement highlighting the results of its semi-annual review regarding compliance with minimum market value requirements on the Regulated Market.

According to the relevant filing by the exchange, the announcement pertains to the period between January and June 2025.

Moreover, the CSE explained that this evaluation aimed to assess whether listed companies on the Regulated Market continued to meet the minimum market value threshold, which is both a listing condition and an ongoing obligation.

The exchange confirmed that shares of four companies will be traded without the special marking (marked by the Greek letter for sigma) starting Monday, July 28, 2025, following their successful compliance with the aforementioned listing requirement.

These companies are LCP Holdings and Investments Public Ltd, NET Info Plc, Aiantas Investment Public Ltd, and Top Kinisis Travel Public Ltd.

The CSE explained that this change is made in accordance with the relevant legislation, which allows for the removal of the marking once the reason for its application no longer exists.

At the same time, the shares of ten companies will continue to be marked with the aforementioned symbol (sigma) on their respective trading boards and price bulletins due to ongoing non-compliance with the minimum market value requirement.

These companies are CLR Investment Fund Public Ltd, Philoktimatiki Public Ltd, Rolandos Enterprises Public Ltd, Unigrowth Investments Public Ltd, and Display Art Plc.

Also included are Chris Joannou Public Ltd, Isxy Ependytiki Public Ltd, Harvest Capital Management Public Ltd, Regallia Holdings & Investments Public Ltd, and CPI Holdings Public Ltd.

In addition, Actibond Growth Fund Public Company Ltd will have its shares marked with the sigma symbol from Monday, July 28, 2025, also due to non-compliance with the minimum market value obligation.

The CSE noted that this marking is likewise applied under the provisions of paragraph 2.2.6(a) of the same regulatory framework.

Moreover, the exchange stated that the shares of two companies will continue to bear the sigma marking due to the absence of trading activity over the past six months.

These are Karyes Investment Public Company Ltd and Unifast Finance & Investments Public Company Ltd.

In addition, the CSE explained that the lack of trading makes it impossible to calculate their average market value.

The exchange concluded that the marking (sigma symbol) will be removed from the shares of the aforementioned companies once it is determined that the conditions which led to its imposition no longer apply.