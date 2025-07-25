Eurobank has retained its position as the top asset manager in Greece, according to Maria Koletta, head of sales and assistant general manager at Eurobank Asset Management Mutual Fund Management Company (MFMC).

In an article published in Gold magazine, Koletta cited data from the Hellenic Fund and Asset Management Association, which showed that the firm held a 25.14 per cent market share at the end of May 2025.

The firm, she added, “stands as a beacon of expertise, stability and innovation in managing investments”.

As part of the Eurobank Group, one of the most significant systemic banking institutions in Greece and the region, Eurobank Asset Management MFMC is, according to Koletta, at the forefront of wealth management, providing a wide range of investment solutions that cater to both institutional and individual investors.

In fact, she points out that the company continues to set new standards for asset management in Greece and Cyprus, having already built a long-lasting and significant presence in both countries.

This, she explains, emphasises the company’s commitment to the region’s financial landscape.

“Eurobank Asset Management MFMC traces its origins to almost 30 years ago,” she says, underlining the company’s legacy of trust and expertise.

According to her, the foundation of the firm rests on a deep understanding of global financial markets, combined with a strong knowledge of local economies and a solid dedication to client relationships.

What sets the company apart, she adds, is its team of seasoned professionals, with leadership and portfolio managers who bring a wealth of experience and an in-depth understanding of macroeconomic trends.

Koletta explains that investment strategies are rooted in research-driven insights, and that the company is committed to following global best practices in portfolio management to help clients achieve strong returns while minimising risk.

Moreover, Eurobank Asset Management MFMC offers a diverse range of investment products and services, including mutual funds, alternative investments and discretionary portfolio management, both model and bespoke.

These solutions cater to a wide range of clients, from High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) to institutional investors such as pension funds and insurance companies.

In this way, clients benefit from the flexibility to select strategies aligned with their goals, risk profiles and timeframes.

On the subject of sustainable finance, Koletta emphasises that ESG criteria have become integral to investment decisions, and Eurobank Asset Management MFMC has responded accordingly.

“We have placed significant emphasis on responsible investing,” she notes. In fact, she confirms that Eurobank Asset Management MFMC was the first asset management company in Greece to join the PRI (Principles for Responsible Investment) Initiative, underlining the Eurobank Group’s commitment to sustainable development and responsible business practices.

The company’s adoption of an ESG philosophy, she continues, demonstrates its responsibility regarding its environmental, societal and corporate governance impact, as well as its broader commitment to sustainability.

In terms of results, Koletta points to the company’s strong track record. “Eurobank Asset Management MFMC has consistently delivered strong results, even in a challenging economic environment,” she says.

She attributes this to its prudent risk management practices, research-driven investment strategies and careful portfolio construction.

As she explains, the company has outperformed its peers across many asset classes, thanks to its ability to navigate both local and international markets. In addition, she stresses the importance of the company’s ties to its parent bank, Eurobank, which provides access to extensive research, global infrastructure and institutional support.

Finally, innovation is central to the firm’s operations. Koletta highlights that Eurobank Asset Management MFMC stands out for its embrace of technology and innovation, integrating state-of-the-art investment tools into its processes.

This, she says, helps the company stay ahead of market trends and respond effectively to changing dynamics. As she concludes, “Eurobank Asset Management MFMC has proven itself to be a trusted and forward-thinking leader in the asset management industry,” one that remains dedicated to offering sophisticated and tailored investment solutions to its clients.