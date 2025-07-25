A wildfire which broke out between the Kyrenia district villages of Ayios Amvrosios and Charkeia on Friday has been brought under control.

Turkish Cypriot Ayios Epiktitos and Ayios Amvrosios mayor Ceyhun Kirok confirmed to newspaper Yeniduzen that the fire had been brought under control, though he did note that a “large area” had been burnt by the fire.

He added that it is believed that the fire may have been started by faulty powerlines, and that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the north’s ‘prime minister’s’ office’s disaster committee chairman Huseyin Cahitoglu confirmed that “precautions have been taken to prevent it from reigniting”.