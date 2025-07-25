Louis plc, a leading group active in cruises, hospitality, and travel services, on Friday announced the date for its 26th annual general meeting.

The meeting will take place on September 11, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at the Hilton Hotel in Nicosia.

Shareholders will review the annual report for the year 2024, which includes the management report, the corporate governance report, and the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024.

What is more, the agenda includes the re-election of board members.

Approval of the remuneration policy report and the setting of remuneration for board members will be also considered.

Shareholders will also decide on the reappointment of auditors and authorise the board of directors to fix their remuneration.

The meeting will cover any other business that may be transacted at an annual general meeting.

The announcement was made by the board of directors of Louis plc.