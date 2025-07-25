The Deputy Ministry of Shipping released the official promotional video for the Maritime Cyprus 2025 Conference, which will bring together the global shipping community in Limassol from October 6 to 8 under the theme “Unlocking the Future …of Shipping.”

The three-day event, organised by the debuty ministry of shipping in collaboration with the Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) and the Cyprus Shipowners’ Association, will take place at the Parklane Resort and Spa Hotel, drawing over 1,000 shipping professionals from around the world.

President Nikos Christodoulides will open the conference on Monday, October 6, followed by the announcement of the Cyprus Maritime Award 2025.

The programme features high-level speakers, including the IMO Secretary-General, EU Commissioners, and the presidents of ICS, BIMCO and ECSA, alongside leading shipowners and maritime innovators.

This year’s agenda will address regulatory shifts, energy transition, digitalisation, financing strategies, climate resilience, marine insurance, crew welfare and geopolitical dynamics.

Afternoon sessions will be reserved for networking and business meetings, while Monday evening will include the traditional welcome reception.

Key highlights include discussions on disruption and market adaptation, the P&I market ahead of 2026 renewals, and the outlook of charterers. A dedicated youth forum on Tuesday, October 7, will focus on innovation, sustainability and the role of younger professionals in shaping the industry.

First launched in 1989, Maritime Cyprus Conference developed into one of the most respected forums in the global shipping calendar, attracting senior executives, government officials, regulators, and association leaders from around the world.