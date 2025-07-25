XM, one of the world’s online leading financial services providers, announced the commitment of €5 million to support the recovery of areas devastated by the recent wildfires, acknowledging the scale and urgency of the situation.

The funding will be allocated to both immediate frontline needs and longer-term rehabilitation efforts, following a thorough assessment of the damage.

According to the company, this assessment will be carried out in collaboration with local authorities and institutional bodies, as well as through on-site visits, to ensure that the support is targeted and used transparently.

The aim, XM said, is to make sure help reaches those who need it most, as quickly and effectively as possible.

The company added that the initiative will be implemented in coordination with reliable partners and mechanisms, reinforcing its commitment to responsible and results-driven action.

Beyond financial aid, XM will also launch a series of fire prevention and resilience initiatives, working with specialised partners to strengthen the country’s preparedness for future high-risk events.

These actions will focus on long-term protection and risk mitigation, complementing the immediate recovery measures.

“When society is tested, entrepreneurship must remain present,” the company said in a statement, adding that in times of crisis, what truly matters is offering real and meaningful support.