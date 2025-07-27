A Romanian man has died in hospital nearly seven months after being seriously injured in a road collision in Limassol. Police are still investigating both the crash and the exact cause of his death.

Georgan Parvanescu, 63, who lived permanently in Cyprus, passed away in the early hours of July 26, at Nicosia general hospital. He had been receiving treatment since being hit on January 8 on the old Limassol-Nicosia road near the village of Moni. The accident happened at about 6pm, when Parvanescu, walking along the roadside, was struck by a lorry driven by a 49-year-old man. He suffered severe head injuries and remained in critical condition until his death.

On the day of the accident, police said a man was run over by a lorry while walking on the old road linking Limassol and Nicosia near Moni. The incident happened at around 6 pm on Wednesday, and the man’s identity was initially unknown. He was rushed by ambulance to Limassol general hospital, where doctors found he had a head injury. Due to the seriousness of his condition, he was transferred to Nicosia general hospital and underwent surgery.

Police from the Moni station and the Limassol traffic department continue their investigation. They are awaiting post-mortem results to establish the precise medical cause of death. No charges have been made so far.