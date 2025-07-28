Total deposits in Cyprus recorded a net increase of €654.7 million in June 2025, compared to a net increase of €20.8 million in May 2025, according to data released by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

The figures were published in the July 2025 edition of the monetary and financial statistics, which include data from monetary financial institutions (MFIs) for the reference month of June 2025.

The annual growth rate of total deposits reached 7.1 per cent in June 2025, compared to 5.8 per cent in May 2025, while the total outstanding deposits reached €56.6 billion.

The central bank said deposits by Cyprus residents increased by €652.7m in June 2025.

Household deposits rose by €39.6m, while deposits from non-financial corporations increased by €465.3m.

Furthermore, deposits from other domestic sectors recorded a total increase of €147.8m.

Meanwhile, total loans in June 2025 also recorded a net increase of €672.3m, compared to a net increase of €116.8m in May 2025.

The annual growth rate of total loans reached 6.8 per cent in June 2025, compared to 5.1 per cent in May 2025, with the total outstanding loans reaching €26.3 bn.

Loans granted to Cyprus residents increased by €471.1m in June 2025.

What is more, loans to households rose by €110.1m, while loans to non-financial corporations increased by €216.9m.

Loans to other domestic sectors also recorded a total increase of €144.1m.

In a separate announcement, the CBC stated that it had set its reference interest rate at 11.53 per cent.

The central bank explained that, according to legislation, any person who, during the granting of a loan, the extension of its payment deadline, its renewal or prepayment, receives, collects, charges, agrees or takes for themselves or for a third party a financial or property benefit that exceeds the reference interest rate, commits an offence.

The offence is punishable, upon conviction, by imprisonment not exceeding five years or by a fine not exceeding €30,000 or by both penalties.