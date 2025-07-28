The Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF), in collaboration with the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, on Monday announced the launch of a new flagship funding programme titled ‘AI in Government‘.

According the announcement, this initiative “marks a new era of digital transformation in the public sector through the deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI)”.

“The programme is part of the government’s flagship initiatives, as presented by the president of the Republic Nikos Christodoulides, in the 2025 annual governance programme, and constitutes a key step in leveraging innovation as a driving force for state modernisation,” the foundation added.

The RIF further explained that the programme is directed at Cypriot businesses and other entities, aiming to support the development of innovative AI solutions that address specific challenges faced by public authorities.

The first two challenges of the programme have been issued by the Department of Meteorology and will focus on an early warning system for extreme weather events and agrometeorological support for the agricultural sector.

Additional challenges are expected to be announced periodically, the RIF said.

“The call, including all relevant information, eligibility rules, and proposal submission guidelines, is available on the RIF website,” the announcement added.

What could these initiatives involve?

The early warning system for extreme weather events could mirror similar AI-driven systems already in use across Europe, which use advanced meteorological models to detect and predict severe weather with greater accuracy.

Such systems have been deployed in countries like Germany and France, where machine learning algorithms analyse satellite data and atmospheric conditions to deliver faster and more localised alerts to authorities and the public.

This could enable Cyprus to improve its preparedness, reduce potential damage, and protect vulnerable communities when extreme weather occurs.

Meanwhile, agrometeorological support for the agricultural sector could follow approaches already adopted in countries such as Spain and Italy, where AI platforms provide farmers with tailored weather forecasts, irrigation scheduling tools, and pest and disease monitoring.

Using localised data, combined with predictive modelling, could enable these systems to help farmers make informed decisions, boost productivity, and strengthen resilience against climate change.

Using AI for smarter early warning systems

Indeed, artificial intelligence is increasingly used to make early warning systems more precise and anticipatory.

Systems powered by AI can analyse massive amounts of real-time data, from satellite imagery to social media, to predict disasters before they occur.

These systems allow authorities to take proactive steps such as evacuations or resource deployment before a crisis escalates.

Experts at the National Centre for Disaster Preparedness emphasise that anticipatory action reduces harm, particularly for vulnerable populations.

By integrating predictive analytics, machine learning models and community-level data, AI-driven systems can detect patterns traditional models might miss, saving lives and reducing economic losses.