The newly upgraded Akrotiri Environmental Education Centre has become a hive of activity this summer, welcoming hundreds of young pupils as part of its enhanced educational offering.

Over a five-week period, more than 400 children aged 5 to 12 from summer schools across Cyprus are expected to visit the centre, which now boasts state-of-the-art equipment and a refreshed educational approach.

Led by Dr Thomas Hadjikyriakou and his colleague Georgia Theodorou, the centre’s team has designed interactive, age-appropriate environmental programmes that aim to inspire a love for nature and promote ecological awareness.

“After more than ten years of operation, we’ve replaced and upgraded our equipment to improve the quality of our programmes,” said Hadjikyriakou.

“New interactive whiteboards have been installed in all rooms, nearly all electronic equipment has been updated, and new telescopes have been added to enhance the centre’s capabilities.”

So far, 10 groups comprising 228 participants have taken part, with another eight groups and around 200 pupils expected before the programme concludes in early August.

Theodorou added that the revamped programme offers a unique and immersive experience, starting with a captivating story about the formation of the Akrotiri peninsula.

Key natural features such as turtle nesting beaches and wetland habitats are brought to life for the young visitors.

“Children then explore our exhibition areas through a fun and interactive QR-code-based activity, which allows them to learn at their own pace,” she said.

“Using our powerful telescopes, they can observe birds at the Salt Lake and even test their skills in identifying different species.”

The two-hour visit also includes a short, engaging film that explains the ecological significance of the peninsula in a way that is both simple and memorable for young learners.

In between activities, children are free to enjoy the outdoor play area, creating a balance between education and recreation.

The centre is open to bookings from schools and groups across Cyprus. For more information or to arrange a visit, contact:

Tel: 25826562

Email: [email protected]