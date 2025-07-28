Limassol-based marine fuel trading firm Island Oil has opened a new international trading office in Dubai, marking its seventh trading desk globally and strengthening its presence across key marine fuel markets.

Chief Operating Officer Vangelis Marinakis said the newly established Dubai office is “an important step towards the full coverage of the marine fuel market and the enhancement of our trustful relations with clients and suppliers.”

He went on to explain that the company plans to grow the office soon, aiming to improve service provision in the Middle East, the Indian sub-continent, and adjacent markets, while remaining committed to its core values of mutuality and respect.

According to the announcement, the new office will be led by Kimihiro Kido, the former General Manager of Toyota Tsusho Marine Fuels Corporation’s London branch.

Kido said it was “exciting to be a part of Island Oil’s new endeavour in Dubai,” adding that it also represents a new chapter in his career. He concluded by assuring that their associates can trust the Dubai team to treat them “in the most professional way.”