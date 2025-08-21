This August weekend brings with it a diverse selection of one-off experiences to enjoy around the island. From drive-in cinemas and movies by the sea to live music in the forest and traditional village festivals, here’s where to catch the best of Cyprus’ events agenda this weekend!

Arriving for the first time on the island is Nerd Nite Cyprus, where experts, enthusiasts and everyday nerds deliver engaging talks and presentations on a ‘nerdy’ subject they love. The inaugural edition is taking place this Friday in Limassol, at Dusty Munky with three speakers.

The presentations of the evening are titled The Feasibility of Mechas by Sofya Fedkina, The Dark Side of Doing Good by Florian Zirkelbach and A Green Witch’s Guide to Surviving Mordor by Miranda Tringis.

Cinephiles will have plenty to enjoy this weekend too as several unique and curated summer cinema events are happening. In Paphos, the Petrides Foundation is organising a Cinema Night By the Sea on Thursday. Overlooking the water at Venus Bleu Beach, a big screen will be set up, showing the iconic family adventure film Night at the Museum. The screening will begin at 8.30pm and entrance costs just €5.

Peristerona village will also host not just one cinema evening but two. On Friday and Saturday, the old O.X.EN. football pitch will be transformed into an outdoor cinema theatre screening films from the global and Greek cinema world.

The Peristerona Open-Air Cinema nights will begin on Friday at 7.30pm with Pixar’s animated film Cars, followed by a screening of The Grand Budapest Hotel at 9.30pm. On Saturday, the classic Greek black and white film Mia Kyria sta Bouzoukia will open the evening at 7.30pm before a music performance pays tribute to Greek cinema.

In Dali, a drive-in cinema evening will welcome movie-lovers and classic car enthusiasts as the Idalion Classic Car Club and PKCEL bring back their annual summer affair – the Classic Car Drive-in Cinema.

On Sunday night, the Idalion high school field will fill with antique cars and film fans for this unique cinema experience. The premise is straightforward: drive with your car, park in front of the big screen and enjoy the film from your car seats or on your own chairs and blankets. This year, the selected film is Kamikazi Agapi mou, a Greek classic from 1983.

This weekend has several exciting live music nights by the beach, in green gardens and even in the forest. In Paphos, Technopolis 20 will welcome Midia Kalou on Friday for a night of classical and contemporary Greek music as well as original tunes as she is joined by Pavlos Ellinas on keyboards and Themis Papadopoulos on guitar.

Ark Café Bar in Protaras, right above Polyxenia Beach, will host a lively sunset music set on Friday at 7pm by singer-songwriter Chrysanthi Schiza and DJ/pianist Marios Stylianou. The evening will begin with a DJ set playing groovy tunes as the sun goes down, followed by a live music performance with beloved summer songs, ballads and soulful tunes performed by Chrysanthi Schiza, who will also share her original music.

For a good dose of jazz, head to the 25th Paradise Jazz Festival this Friday and Saturday at Val’s Place in Gialia. In two music-filled evenings, iconic jazz musicians from Cyprus, as well as invited guests from abroad, will explore the diverse jazz genre, play original compositions and improvised jam sessions.

Wrapping up this year’s Kato Amiantos Summer Music Festival 2025 are two concerts in the forest. What’s special about these performances, apart from their intimacy, is the setting. Held at Theatraki Dasous, the outdoor concerts are located right in the heart of Kato Amiantos’ forest, surrounded by trees that circle the piano stage with fairy lights.

On Saturday, Chryso Makariou and Manolis Neophytou will present a piano and voice recital titled 100 Years of Light: Tribute to Mikis Theodorakis and Manos Hadjidakis. On Sunday, Barcelona bass player Xavi Castillo will present a musical tribute to the artist Joan Miro. He will be joined by a string quartet and jazz trio to create a mesmerising performance.

Finally, the 35th Tomato Dance will be on this Saturday in Farmakas village, spreading plenty of traditional Cypriot fun with live music and dancing, food and of course, fresh tomato produce and recipes.

Nerd Nite Cyprus

First-ever event of its kind with a variety of talks. August 22. Dusty Munky, Limassol. doors open 6.30pm, show 7pm. €10 via Eventbrite or at the door. https://cyprus.nerdnite.com. [email protected]. Tel: 97-605441

Cinema By the Sea

Night at the Museum screening. By the Petrides Foundation. August 21. Venus Bleu Beach, Paphos. 8.30pm. €5

Peristerona Open-Air Cinema

Two nights of screenings and live music. August 22-23. Old O.X.EN. football pitch, Peristerona. Free

Classic Car Drive-in Cinema

Classic car exhibition and outdoor cinema. August 24. Idalion high school field, Nicosia. 7m. €8. Tel: 99-644529, 99-685366

Midia Kalou Live

Classical and contemporary Greek music as well as originals. Performed by Midia Kalou on vocals, Pavlos Ellinas on keyboards and Themis Papadopoulos on guitar. August 22. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €12. www.technopolis20.com. Tel: 7000-2420

Sunset Greek Music by the Sea

With singer-songwriter Chrysanthi Schiza and DJ/pianist Marios Stylianou. August 22. Ark Cafe Bar, opposite Polyxenia Beach, Protaras. 6pm-9pm. Free

25th Paradise Jazz Festival

Two days of jazz performances. August 22-23. Val’s Place, Gialia, Paphos. Tel: 94577795. https://paradisejazzfestival.com/

100 Years of Light: Tribute to Mikis Theodorakis and Manos Hadjidakis

Piano and voice recital by Chryso Makariou and Manolis Neophytou. Part of Kato Amiantos Summer Music Festival 2025. August 23. Theatraki Dasous, Kato Amiantos. 8pm. €15. Tel: 99833944. [email protected]

A Musical Portrait of Joan Miro

String quartet and jazz trio featuring Barcelona bass player Xavi Castillo. Part of Kato Amiantos Summer Music Festival 2025. August 24. Theatraki Dasous, Kato Amiantos. 7.30pm. €15. Tel: 99833944. [email protected]

35th Tomato Dance

Traditional festival with live music and dancing. August 23. Village square, Farmakas. 8pm. €20 for adults and €10 for children. Tel: 99-873603, 99-450576