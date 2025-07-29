Agros Development Company “Proodos” Public Ltd on Tuesday announced the payment of a dividend amounting to €338,148 to its shareholders.

According to a filing on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), the payment was made on July 29, 2025, from the company’s undistributed profits for the financial year 2022.

In its announcement, the company pointed out that the dividend was paid to shareholders who held shares at the close of trading on the Cyprus Stock Exchange on July 2, 2025, and were registered in the company’s register on July 4, 2025.

What is more, the filing showed that the total dividend translates to 9.4186 cents per share.

The company further stated that the payment complies with the relevant laws and regulations and has also been communicated to the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

The announcement was signed by Prusec Limited, the company secretary of Agros Development Company “Proodos” Public Ltd.