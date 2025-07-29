Atlantic Insurance Company Public Ltd on Tuesday issued a profit warning for the first half of 2025, informing shareholders and the broader investment community that its group results will be significantly higher compared to the same period last year.

The announcement, made on July 29, in line with the laws and regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), highlighted strong growth across the company’s operations.

Atlantic Insurance said that profits from operations are expected to rise, driven mainly by a reduction in payable claims and an increase in net insurance income.

The company also stated that its investment portfolio is anticipated to deliver substantial profit growth in the first half of the year.

The insurer explained that this combination of lower claims costs, higher net insurance income and improved investment returns would result in a considerable boost to group profitability.

Finally, Atlantic Insurance, which is listed on the regulated market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange, said it would continue to update investors as necessary.