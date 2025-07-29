Company will gain access to advanced GPU resources and deep learning tools

Bolsterup, a startup with Cypriot roots, announced that it has been accepted into the NVIDIA Inception Program, a global initiative that supports startups developing cutting-edge technologies across industries.

“We’re excited to share that Bolsterup has been accepted into the NVIDIA Inception Program,” the company said, explaining that the programme assists startups by offering technical resources, networking opportunities, and access to advanced technologies.

The construction-focused startup said it is “transforming the construction sector by leveraging artificial intelligence to eliminate fragmentation and connect the entire ecosystem“.

Bolsterup explained that its platform enables professionals, including developers, contractors, architects and suppliers, to “discover the right people, products, and opportunities within seconds“.

The company said this results in improved communication, faster collaboration, smarter decisions and more efficient workflows in the built environment.

The company added that joining the NVIDIA Inception Program “represents an important milestone in our journey“.

Moreover, Bolsterup said that it will gain access to high-performance GPU resources, advanced deep learning frameworks and technical guidance through the programme, which will help accelerate the development of its artificial intelligence-powered platform.

The company explained that this support will be particularly important for its Agentic AI initiative, which it described as “an orchestrated fleet of intelligent agents designed to help large enterprises manage the tendering process with speed, intelligence, and accuracy”.

The company pointed out that the tendering stage of a construction project is one of the most time-consuming and labour-intensive processes.

It said that developers and contractors often spend months going through thousands of pages of documents, coordinating with hundreds of vendors via emails and spreadsheets, and manually comparing quotes that arrive in inconsistent formats.

“At Bolsterup, we’re building a solution that tackles one of the most complex and manual workflows in the industry: preparing for and responding to construction tenders,” said Alejandro Fernandez, CTO and Co-Founder at Bolsterup.

He further stated that “today, large developers and contractors spend months sifting through 1,000-plus pages of project documentation, coordinating with more than 100 vendors via spreadsheets and emails, and manually comparing unstructured quotes”.

In addition, Fernandez said the company’s agentic platform “eliminates that bottleneck” by transforming documents into structured data, identifying relevant suppliers, handling quote interactions, and producing decision-ready comparisons “in minutes, not weeks”.

The startup said that with the resources and guidance from the NVIDIA Inception Program, it will be able to improve the speed and intelligence of its platform.

Bolsterup explained that this will result in faster project sourcing, improved vendor discovery and greater transparency in construction procurement for both small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporate clients.

The company also underlined the strategic networking opportunities that the NVIDIA Inception programme offers with other artificial intelligence-driven startups and industry leaders.

It said these connections will help as it continues to refine its platform and expand its impact across the construction lifecycle.

“We’re proud to be part of this programme and look forward to accelerating the future of construction technology with the support of the NVIDIA Inception Program,” the company concluded.