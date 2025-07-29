Petroleum product sales in Cyprus rose by 10.4 per cent in June 2025 compared to the same month last year, reaching 140,669 tonnes, according to a report released by the state statistical service (Cystat).

The increase was largely driven by a surge in marine gasoil provisions, which jumped by 228.6 per cent year-on-year.

Aviation kerosene sales also rose significantly, up by 20.4 per cent.

Other petroleum products that recorded notable annual gains included kerosene, which soared by 320.0 per cent, heating gasoil by 30 per cent, liquefied petroleum gases by 19.4 per cent, asphalt by 9.2 per cent, road diesel by 7.1 per cent and motor gasoline by 4.6 per cent.

In contrast, the sales of light fuel oil and heavy fuel oil dropped sharply, falling by 72.2 per cent and 38.3 per cent respectively.

Sales from filling stations also showed solid growth. In June 2025, they rose by 7.4 per cent compared to June 2024, reaching 60,113 tonnes.

The rise was mainly attributed to stronger sales of unleaded motor gasoline and road diesel.

On a monthly basis, petroleum product sales were up by 4.6 per cent in June compared to May 2025.

Aviation kerosene sales increased by 13.7 per cent, while kerosene sales rose by 15.7 per cent.

Road diesel and motor gasoline followed with more modest monthly increases of 3.8 per cent and 2.3 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, heavy fuel oil sales fell significantly month-on-month by 45.1 per cent, while light fuel oil dropped by 18.2 per cent.

Total petroleum product stocks at the end of June 2025 climbed by 28.9 per cent compared to the end of May, reversing the declining trend seen the previous month.

Looking at the broader picture, total petroleum product sales for the first half of 2025 rose by 3.9 per cent year-on-year, reaching 725,380 tonnes.