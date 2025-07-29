The Cyprus Ports Authority (CPA) has signed a contract with firm DBA S.p.A. for the preparation of a comprehensive study on the development of an onshore power supply (OPS) system at Limassol port, marking a key step in the island’s green transition.

The study will examine the technical, economic, and environmental dimensions of the planned installation, including necessary upgrades to existing port infrastructure.

Its findings will serve as the foundation for the implementation of shore-based electricity, enabling vessels to shut down their engines while docked and connect to the local power grid.

Described as a project of strategic importance for Cyprus, the initiative is aligned with the European Union’s climate policies, including the Green Deal and broader targets for decarbonising maritime transport.

According to the announcement, the OPS system is considered a crucial tool in reducing the carbon footprint of port operations and achieving the climate goals of both Cyprus and the EU.

The study forms part of the wider DecarbonLIM project, ‘Decarbonising Limassol Port through OPS and Renewable Energy Solutions’, which is co-funded by the European Union.

In addition to the CPA, the project is being implemented in collaboration with Frederick University, the electricity authority of Cyprus (EAC), the Transmission System Operator (TSOC), the Municipality of Limassol, and the port’s management company DP World Limassol Ltd and Eurogate Container Terminal Limassol Ltd.