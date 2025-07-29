Whether you are searching for your dream home at the best possible price or a high-yield investment in Cyprus’ most sought-after locations, the Life Realty Summer Collection is designed with you in mind.

This first edition of our Summer Collection features 50 carefully-selected properties chosen by our experienced team. Each home is in excellent condition and priced extremely competitively, making this an outstanding opportunity.

“We wanted to respond to the growing demand for real estate in Cyprus with a campaign that delivers real value to buyers,” said Marios Eleftheriou, General Manager of Life Realty. “By offering immediately available properties with verified documentation, we’re giving our clients peace of mind, transparency, and a unique opportunity to invest wisely this summer.”

Launched during a period of heightened market activity, this campaign presents prime real-estate opportunities in highly-desirable areas, at prices rarely seen in today’s market.

Click here to explore the full Summer Collection.

The featured properties are located in some of Cyprus’ most attractive destinations. Whether you’re looking for a permanent residence, a holiday home, or an investment with strong rental potential, this collection has something for everyone. All properties offer close proximity to essential services, stunning beaches and vibrant tourist spots.

Highlight opportunities

Limassol

Larnaca

Paphos

Nicosia

Now is the perfect time to secure a property in Cyprus most vibrant cities and coastal towns. With exceptional value and immediate availability, the Life Realty Summer Collection offers a unique opportunity to invest wisely and live beautifully.

Running throughout July and August, this limited-time campaign showcases 50 standout properties across the island.

Explore all listings on our newly updated website at www.liferealty.cy and discover the property that’s right for you.