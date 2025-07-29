A 34-year-old man was arrested in Nicosia on Monday following a police raid linked to a drug investigation, during which authorities discovered a significant quantity of what is believed to be a Class A controlled substance.

According to a statement from the police, officers acted on intelligence regarding potential drug activity and secured a search warrant for an apartment in Nicosia. During the operation, a 34-year-old male was located on the premises.

Checks carried out through the migration department’s database revealed that the individual was residing illegally in the Republic.

He was immediately arrested for the offence of unlawful stay.

During the search of the apartment, officers discovered two nylon bags containing a white crystalline substance, weighing approximately 80 grammes.

Preliminary tests suggest the substance is a controlled drug classified under Class A.

The suspect was subsequently re-arrested on charges of illegal possession with intent to supply a controlled substance.

Police also uncovered two cardboard boxes containing numerous transparent zip-lock bags, along with a precision scale bearing traces of the white substance.

A second individual was found at the apartment during the operation.

Although no direct links were established between this person and the drugs found, checks confirmed that they too were residing illegally in the Republic and they were subsequently arrested for unlawful stay.