Raise your glasses for the Paphos Beer Festival. It is back and bigger than ever. From August 7 to 10, the heart of Paphos will transform into a beer lover’s paradise, bringing together craft brews, delicious food and high-energy entertainment. All in front of the Medieval Castle.

For four evenings straight, from 6pm till late, festivalgoers can sip their way through some of the finest craft beers from around the world. Whether you’re a die-hard hophead or just beer-curious, the wide variety of flavours on offer promises something for every taste. Local microbreweries and international brands will be on offer for the public to enjoy.

Beyond the brews, there will also be a food court with ample street food options to discover, from Mexican flavours, to fried chicken, hot dogs, vegetarian food, burgers, donuts, crepes and ice cream. Part of the festival is a series of live performances to keep the energy high and vibrant.

Besides shows from fire artists, local bands and musicians will kick things up a notch every evening. Bands such as Helicon, Symbiosis, On Tour and The Holiday will share their signature sounds with festivalgoers.

Meanwhile, a competition is live with a chance to win a trip to Oktoberfest with free accommodation, exclusive access to the Hofbräuhaus tent, and a guided tour of the world’s oldest pub. All details are shared on the festival’s website, and it seems like it has prepared an edition to remember.

Paphos Beer Festival

Four-festival with beer, food and live entertainment. August 7-10. Medieval castle square, Paphos. Free. www.cyprusbeerfestival.com