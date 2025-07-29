Rostro Group and Rostro Foundation have jointly pledged €100,000 to support humanitarian and environmental relief efforts following one of the most destructive wildfires Cyprus has seen in over 50 years.

According to the announcement, the donation will go toward accredited humanitarian organisations providing frontline assistance, as well as environmental NGOs and local authorities involved in longer-term recovery. Additional details are expected to follow.

The company mentioned that “the fires left behind a trail of devastation, claiming lives, displacing residents, and destroying homes, businesses and natural habitats”.

With a large part of its team based on the island, the group said the contribution reflects its strong connection to the local community.

“This crisis has affected communities and landscapes at the heart of Cyprus,” said Roger Hambury, owner and founder of Rostro Group.

As he explained, the company feels a deep responsibility to contribute meaningfully, and alongside the Rostro Foundation, aims to support both immediate relief efforts and sustainable recovery.

He also encouraged others in the business community and beyond to contribute in any way they are able.

Moreover, according to the announcement, Rostro employees will be released from regular duties this week to volunteer with environmental and community organisations, as part of the wider effort to support affected areas.

“Cyprus is more than just the home of our operations, it is the home of so many of our people,” said Constantinos Shakallis, CEO of Scope Markets Cyprus.

He added that the situation is deeply personal, as many colleagues, friends and families live in the affected areas.

“Supporting this cause is not just the right thing to do, it is the necessary thing to do,” he added.

Rostro Group, founded in 2021 by Hambury and led by Michael Ayres, is a global fintech group active in brokerage, payments, banking and M&A.

Its flagship brand, Scope Markets, has been operating in Cyprus since 2014 and offers multi-asset trading solutions, regulated in multiple jurisdictions.