Bayern Munich have signed Colombian winger Luis Diaz from Liverpool on a four-year contract, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

Financial details of the transfer were not revealed but British media reported Bayern paid around 75 million euros for the 28-year-old Colombia international.

Diaz’s contract with Liverpool ran until June 2027. He moved to the Merseyside club from Portuguese side Porto for around 50 million euros in January 2022.

Diaz made 148 appearances in all competitions across four seasons at Liverpool, scoring 41 goals and registering 23 assists.

His best performance in the Premier League came last season, when he helped Liverpool to their record-equalling 20th English top-flight title with 13 goals and seven assists from 36 games. Diaz also helped Liverpool win the FA Cup in 2022 and the League Cup in 2022 and 2024.

Diaz primarily played on the left wing at Liverpool and can also be deployed as a striker. He is the second Liverpool player to join a German side in this transfer window, after defender Jarell Quansah joined Bayer Leverkusen this month.