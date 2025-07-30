Coral Cyprus, the official licensee of Shell in Cyprus, is launching a new humorous digital campaign for the Shell GO+ rewards app. If you haven’t downloaded it yet, now is the time, as every transaction brings you closer to points, gifts, contests and exclusive perks.

Starring in the campaign are popular Cypriot actors Michalis Sofokleous and Herodotos Miltiadous, who bring the features of Shell GO+ to life with humour and creativity. Playing the roles of a typical, stressed-out Cypriot driver and an enthusiastic, high-energy station attendant, they show how technology can deliver real rewards in our daily lives.

With Shell GO+, you earn points with every purchase of products and services. These points can then be redeemed through the digital gift catalogue. At the same time, users can access exclusive contests through the All Count metre, test their luck with the “Spin to Win” section and instantly win prizes. But the benefits don’t stop there.

All new users who download and activate the app receive 200 welcome points. Plus, for every five car washes, the sixth is free. From time to time, exclusive offers on products and services are also made available only through the app.

Marking the campaign launch, Manolis Kalathas, Country Manager of Coral Cyprus, highlighted the app’s benefits and ease of use. “With the new Shell GO+ campaign, we want to show how easy it is for every consumer and driver in Cyprus to enjoy real everyday benefits,” he noted. “Through the Shell GO+ app, we offer a complete reward system with point redemption, access to competitions and exclusive offers. As a company, we continue to invest in digital tools that enhance our customer experience, while maintaining the consistent quality and excellent service that Shell is known for.“

The updated Shell GO+ app is available for both iOS and Android devices.

More information, including app download links, visit: https://www.shell.com.cy/shell-go-plus

Coral Cyprus is a Shell licensee and uses Shell trademarks under licence. The views expressed in this release or statement are made by Coral Cyprus, and are not made on behalf of, nor do they necessarily reflect the views of, any company of the Shell Group of Companies.

Coral Cyprus has been operating in Cyprus since 2017 and manages a network of over 40 fuel stations. It is a member of the MOTOR OIL Group and offers innovative, high-quality products and services, while also investing in initiatives that promote sustainable development and social well-being in Cyprus.

For more information, visit: www.shell.com.cy