The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has announced its participation in the ICC Global Business Summit (GBS‑2025).

The summit will take place from September 18-20, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India.

The event, organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce, will bring together senior industry leaders, policymakers, investors and innovators from around the world to discuss business opportunities and develop strategic partnerships.

The summit will feature high-level sessions, sector-focused discussions and arranged B2B meetings, offering companies a platform to establish direct contacts with potential partners and investors.

Key sectors of focus at the summit will include manufacturing and industry, food processing and agritech, information technology and artificial intelligence, defence, aerospace and space, energy and green technologies, and financial services.

Other areas will cover healthcare and pharmaceuticals, mobility and supply chains, chemical and petrochemical industries, mines and metals, as well as water management and the circular economy.

Keve will operate a dedicated booth at the event to showcase Cypriot companies and boost their international visibility.

Cypriot companies wishing to participate through the Chamber’s booth may do so for a total fee of €900, which includes €500 for booth representation and €400 for administrative and coordination expenses.

Due to limited space, booth participation will be allocated on a first‑come, first‑served basis.

Companies that wish to attend the summit without being represented at the booth will be required to pay only the administrative fee of €400.

This amount will cover the chamber’s support, matchmaking efforts and participation in B2B meetings.

Keve has invited interested companies to confirm their participation.

“The Global Business Summit 2025 is an exceptional opportunity for Cypriot businesses to expand their international reach, meet key decision-makers, and explore new trade and investment prospects in one of the most dynamic markets in the world. We look forward to your active participation in this important international event,” said the chamber.

Companies can confirm their attendance by email at [email protected] or [email protected] or by telephone at +357 22 889 718.