Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider with a presence in Cyprus, announced on Tuesday the launch of Kyndryl Microsoft Acceleration Hub to drive AI adoption and digital transformation for enterprise customers across Europe, including the Eastern Mediterranean.

Developed in close collaboration with Microsoft, the Hub is intended to deliver scalable, industry-specific AI solutions using Microsoft Azure AI Foundry and Copilot technologies.

According to the announcement, the new Acceleration Hub brings together Kyndryl Consult’s domain expertise and Kyndryl Vital co-creation capabilities with Microsoft’s trusted cloud and AI stack.

The aim is to support businesses in developing agentic AI tools tailored to their specific needs, helping them operate more efficiently and unlock new value.

Importantly, the Hub will operate through a global network of physical and virtual innovation labs, including Kyndryl’s newly established AI Innovation Lab in Liverpool.

These labs will function as collaborative environments for ideation, prototyping, and deployment of AI-driven solutions across regions and industries.

“Customers across Central Eastern Europe (CEE) and Eastern Mediterranean (EM) are actively advancing their digital agendas, modernising core systems and scaling with AI to enhance customer experience,” said Stelio Frasco, Kyndryl Consult Leader for CEE and EM.

He noted that the Acceleration Hub provides a platform that enables enterprises to harness AI effectively and achieve meaningful business outcomes by combining Kyndryl’s industry and domain knowledge with Microsoft technologies.

Adding to this, Florian Deter, EMEA Leader for System Integrators and Advisories at Microsoft, said the Acceleration Hub marks a strong step forward in the companies’ ongoing collaboration.

“Kyndryl’s Microsoft Acceleration Hub is an exciting addition to joint investments to drive more AI transformational engagements with our joint customers,” he said, adding that by uniting Kyndryl’s deep industry expertise with Microsoft’s trusted cloud and AI capabilities, the Hub will help accelerate the time to success for European clients.

In addition, the company mentioned that Kyndryl will deliver innovative Microsoft-based AI services through its commitment to skills development.

So far, more than 16,000 Kyndryl employees have earned over 26,000 Microsoft certifications. This growing expertise spans Microsoft Azure cloud, data platforms, security, and modern workplace technologies, further enhancing the firm’s capacity to serve enterprise clients.

Kyndryl is also embedding agentic AI into its global infrastructure services and delivery models to help clients fully leverage the Microsoft stack, enabling them to act with autonomy and make goal-oriented decisions.

Ido Vapner, CTO and Alliances Leader at Kyndryl CEE and EM, said the launch reflects a deeper strategic shift in how companies implement AI.

“Strategic alliances like ours with Microsoft are reshaping how enterprises approach AI,” he said, pointing out that the Hub is not just a launch but “a signal of what’s possible when trusted technologies and deep expertise come together to help customers scale AI responsibly and deliver meaningful impact.”

It is also mentioned that Kyndryl recently achieved the AI Platform on Microsoft Azure Specialisation and renewed its Azure Expert Managed Services Partner designation, a recognition held by fewer than 2 per cent of Microsoft partners globally.