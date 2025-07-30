Luxel Villas redefines serviced luxury private villas in Cyprus. With a curated collection of over 60 private villas and apartments, the company specialises in short- and long-term stays across Ayia Napa, Protaras and Limassol. Each property is handpicked for its design, comfort and coastal location, offering a seamless blend of privacy, style and personalised service.

Whether for a holiday escape, a remote work retreat or a seasonal relocation, Luxel Villas provides guests with more than a place to stay. It delivers a refined lifestyle, supported by a dedicated team and discreet concierge care. From weeklong beach getaways to extended stays by the pool with a beachfront setting, Luxel Villas caters to a wide range of travellers, including families, couples, professionals and lifestyle guests. The portfolio includes standalone villas with private pools and sea views, as well as design-led apartments in sought-after neighbourhoods.

Every stay is complemented by optional services such as daily housekeeping, in-villa chefs, wellness treatments and curated local experiences. With direct support from a Cyprus-based team, guests enjoy thoughtful guidance from booking to check-out.

Renting a villa provides an elevated experience, combining comfort, flexibility and privacy. Instead of shared spaces or fixed schedules, guests enjoy full control over how they relax, entertain or work. Villas come fully equipped with spacious living areas, gourmet kitchens, climate control and all the conveniences of home. These are enhanced by sophisticated interiors and generous outdoor spaces, which include rooftop jacuzzis, private pools and shaded terraces. Together, these features allow guests to truly relax and settle into their surroundings.

Luxel Villas takes this a step further. Every home is designed for comfort and a deep connection to the local atmosphere, whether it’s a quiet coastal breeze in Protaras or a vibrant sunset over Limassol.

Luxel Villas manages properties in three of Cyprus’ most desirable regions, each with its own character and charm.

In Ayia Napa, guests find a perfect mix of natural beauty and cultural energy. Beyond the famed beaches, the area is home to sculpture parks, walking trails and a growing culinary scene. Villas here offer access to both tranquil coves and lively town life.

In Protaras, the mood is relaxed and easygoing. The coastline is dotted with calm bays, sandy stretches and picturesque walking paths. Villas are often positioned just minutes from Fig Tree Bay or Ayia Triada, ideal for guests seeking beach proximity and peace.

In Limassol, Luxel offers luxury apartments and high-end villas in areas such as Germasogeia and Moutayiaka. This is Cyprus’ cosmopolitan hub, perfect for professionals, long-term guests and those who value access to international schools, business centres and the city’s vibrant marina district.

With flexible terms and attentive service, Luxel Villas accommodates both short holidays and extended stays. The collection includes properties perfectly suited to weekend escapes, family vacations, seasonal relocations or long-term remote work arrangements. Each home is ready upon arrival, allowing guests to step into a relaxed lifestyle from day one.

The Luxel team ensures each guest is matched with the right property for their needs, and supported with services that elevate their entire experience.

Cyprus is a destination made for discovery, far beyond just sun and sea. At Luxel Villas, guests gain exclusive access and insightful experiences to explore the island in an authentic and refined way. Imagine private boat charters, exquisite wine tastings, indulgent in-villa spa treatments and unforgettable chef-hosted dinners. Whether venturing into the hills or unwinding by the pool, every moment is crafted with care, comfort and quality in mind.

Beyond providing upscale properties, Luxel Villas cultivates a unique way of living. This is shaped by exceptional accommodation, intuitive service and deep local expertise, all converging to create experiences that feel effortlessly refined. From the stunning coastlines of Ayia Napa to the vibrant energy of Limassol, Luxel Villas welcomes guests to arrive, settle in and truly feel at home.