Despite the industry’s evolution in many aspects, representation and inclusion still have a long way to go, said Claudia Paschkewitz, Columbia Group’s director of sustainability, diversity, and inclusion.

She referred to the second Women in Maritime survey, co-published by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and the Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA), which offered valuable insight into the gender gap in the sector, showing just 176,820 women in maritime roles as of 2024.

However, the challenges, she added, extend beyond gender alone. Across the industry, many underrepresented and marginalised groups continue to face significant barriers that limit opportunity and career progression.

Paschkewitz stressed that the transition from sea to shore-based roles can be a difficult one, particularly for those who do not see themselves reflected in leadership positions or company culture.

“From systemic bias and limited professional networks to unclear career pathways,” she noted, these challenges disproportionately affect women and others from historically excluded communities.

She observed that for many with seafaring experience, the question naturally arises: what comes next? “And too often,” she said, “the industry doesn’t offer a clear answer.”

While the skills gained at sea are immensely valuable, many still struggle to understand how those experiences translate into shore-side roles such as operations, compliance, or technical support.

She added that persistent biases, especially in technical or leadership positions, make it even harder for women to be taken seriously or to progress in their careers.

These barriers, she explained, are often compounded by other factors such as race, socioeconomic background, sexual orientation, disability, or caregiving responsibilities.

“These intersecting challenges,” she said, “make visibility and career progression even harder to achieve.” With limited access to networks and mentorship, and few role models from diverse backgrounds in senior roles, it can be difficult for aspiring professionals to see a clear path forward.

She pointed out that qualifications can also pose a challenge. “Some shore-based roles require additional certifications or training,” she said, which may be difficult to access, especially for those returning from extended periods at sea or balancing personal responsibilities.

Still, she made it clear that the industry has much to gain when former seafarers take on shore-based roles. “Having people in office roles who understand life at sea improves communication between ship and shore,” she said, adding that it brings practical insight into decision-making and supports crews in the process.

According to her, the skills acquired at sea are highly transferable and can lead to rewarding careers in safety management, technical services, education, and other areas.

“Remaining in the maritime industry is not only possible,” she said, “but can offer new perspectives and fulfilling career paths.”

To create more accessible career pathways, she urged the industry to recognise that career breaks, particularly for caregiving or personal reasons, are a normal part of working life.

“These breaks shouldn’t mark the end of someone’s professional journey,” she said.

With the right support, such as returnship programmes, assistance with recertification, refresher training, and clear communication, people can return to the workforce with confidence and continue contributing their valued expertise.

She also emphasised the importance of flexibility. “Part-time roles, hybrid work models, and adaptable schedules,” she said, are essential to help individuals return to the workforce while managing other responsibilities. When combined with strong mentorship and an inclusive culture that values experience and potential, she said individuals are not only supported but empowered to succeed.

Paschkewitz believes that supporting women and others who face systemic barriers is not simply about fairness, it is fundamental to building a more resilient and future-proof maritime workforce.

At Columbia Group, that belief is embedded in practical initiatives. “In our female cadet programme, mentors trained by wellbeing services provider OneCare Group are equipped to support cadets through challenges such as harassment and bullying,” she said.

Each female cadet in the fleet is paired with a dedicated mentor throughout their twelve months of sea service, ensuring consistent and personalised support during a vital stage of development.

She insisted that to retain the valuable skills, insight, and leadership that diversity brings, the industry must ensure that progression is possible at every stage.

“This begins,” she said, “by listening carefully to the voices of women and others facing barriers, understanding their needs and aspirations, and taking concrete action to remove systemic obstacles.”

“When people feel heard and supported,” Paschkewitz concluded, saying that “meaningful and lasting change becomes possible.”

Columbia Shipmanagement, founded in Limassol, Cyprus, in 1978 by Heinrich Schoeller, has grown over four decades into one of the world’s leading providers of shipmanagement and maritime services.

Through Columbia Group, the company continues to lead efforts to build a more inclusive and sustainable maritime future.