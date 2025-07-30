Rugby is back in Paphos as Paphos Tigers RFC officially launched their 2025/26 season, which gets underway from the beginning of September.

The club is opening its doors to new and returning players and inviting anyone with an interest in rugby – whether experienced or brand new – to get involved.

At the heart of the club is the Paphos Tigers 1st Team, the senior men’s squad, who are looking to build on a strong campaign last season.

After a second-placed finish in Round 2 of the iSX Cyprus Sevens Championship and a competitive showing throughout the year, the Tigers are setting their sights even higher for the coming season, competing in both sevens and traditional XV formats. With a strong coaching setup and an ambitious squad, they’re preparing for another year of hard-fought rugby.

The club is also proud to see the rapid growth of the Paphos Wildcats, the women’s team. Open to players of all experience levels, the Wildcats have become a cornerstone of the club, combining competitive touch rugby with a welcoming and supportive environment.

They’ll be looking to build on last season’s progress with more fixtures and tournaments throughout 2025/26.

For the next generation of players, the Paphos Colts (U18 male team) and the Paphos Cubs (6-11 years mixed) continue to thrive. Both teams enjoyed strong attendance and impressive performances in friendly matches and tournaments last season. These squads provide a vital pathway for young athletes to develop their skills, gain competitive experience, and progress towards senior rugby.

Membership is now open across all teams, with the Paphos Tigers RFC welcoming players of all abilities, as well as officials and supporters. Whether you’re aiming to compete at a high level, develop your skills, get involved behind the scenes, or simply support the team, there’s a place for you at Paphos Tigers RFC. Visit www.paphostigers.com/membership to sign up.

Training commences in September at the Sportivo Grounds in Emba – announcements will be made for each team.

Interested players and parents can contact [email protected] or through the club’s social media channels.

With strong squads, ambitious goals, and a thriving youth system, the Paphos Tigers RFC are ready to make the 2025/26 season their best yet!

Visit www.paphostigers.com for more information.