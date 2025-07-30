Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd has announced that it has paid the final dividend for the financial year 2024.

In a filing to the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), the company confirmed that the payment, amounting to €0.02 per share, was completed on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

For shareholders whose shares are managed by a Member of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and based on the new CSE cash distribution procedures, the net amount of the dividend was transferred to the member’s client account.

For shareholders whose shares fall into the “Special Account / Global CSE” category, dividend cheques were issued and posted to the shareholders’ registered addresses as recorded in the CSE shareholders’ register of the company, as stated by the shareholder.

Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd’s shares are listed on the Regulated Market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange.