“Alas if in such crucial moments our first thought was whether to keep our position or not,” was the answer given by Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou, commenting on the criticism voiced in the wake of last week’s inferno in Limassol that claimed lives, homes and livelihoods, and the increasing calls for resignations.

Panayiotou said all ministers’ resignations were at the disposal of the president from day one and that their main concern was to stand by the people who had been afflicted by the raging wildfire.

Asked whether she believed she bore any responsibility matter, Panayiotou said upcoming reports would point to any omissions or failures.

“What has been said by the president of the Republic expresses us all […] So, as soon as the reports come from the departments, we will of course identify all that needs to be corrected so that what we have seen is not repeated,” Panayiotou said.

Panayiotou said the ministry had prepared a comprehensive environmental restoration plan.

Speaking after the cabinet meeting, Panayiotou announced measures for farmers – plantations and livestock – who had suffered losses due to the fires.

Three plans worth €23.5 million have been approved, she said.

The first plan has to do with the immediate financial assistance of €5 million for all farmers regardless of whether they had applied for subsidies in 2025.

The aim, she said, was to begin payments as early as August 4 and complete them by the end of the week.

Subsidies would be a de minimis grant of €50,000 to cover a year’s worth of income and any additional amounts would be paid through proper procedures.

The second plan worth €15.5m has to do with the reactivation of farmers and provided for up to 80 per cent compensation to cover the damage sustained by farmers participating in the farmland protection fund. Those not in the fund would receive assistance totalling €3m from a separate fund to cover establishments, greenhouses and apiary and other equipment, with a ceiling of 65 per cent of the damage.

Further information and contact numbers will be made available later.

A third proposal was approved by the cabinet to restore critical infrastructure, particularly water supply and flood protection works, with a budget of €1.55m.

This, Panayiotou said, was a request put forward by the communities.

The water supply has already been restored for all communities in the fire zone.

Meanwhile, sources said the agriculture ministry had already distributed free animal food to affected farmers.