Wednesday will be mainly clear with temperatures peaking at 37C inland, 32C along the coast and 29C in the highest mountains.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, and locally moderate to fresh 4 to 5 Beaufort, over moderate seas.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear with fine mist and low clouds forming overnight.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over moderate seas.

Temperatures will drop to 23C inland and along the coast and 20C degrees in the highest mountains.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be mainly clear with temperatures remaining close to the seasonal average.