Arrest warrants have been issued for two teens for malicious damage to a parked bus in Larnaca, police said on Wednesday.

The 19 and 15-year-olds are believed to have smashed the windows of a bus parked opposite Faneromeni church in Larnaca.

Police found and arrested the 19-year-old, while the search for the younger teen is ongoing.

The two are Europeans permanently residing in Cyprus.