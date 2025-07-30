Ombudswoman Maria Stylianou-Lottides has highlighted the critical role of victim testimonies in identifying and tackling human trafficking, marking the occasion of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on July 30.

She stressed that victims’ reports often reveal hidden dimensions of trafficking crimes and serve as the starting point for activating protective mechanisms and enabling intervention by the authorities. In many cases, complaints received by her office have been forwarded directly to the police, leading to official recognition of individuals as trafficking victims and the implementation of support measures.

Stylianou-Lottides, acting in her role as National Human Rights Authority, said that law enforcement is essential, but she also emphasised prevention and elimination of trafficking, plus a culture of zero tolerance towards all forms of human trafficking.

Citing the 2025 report by Greta (Group of Experts on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings), she noted that women are the majority of presumed victims in Cyprus, while men make up over half of those officially identified.

In a related statement, the Deputy Ministry of Migration and International Protection reaffirmed the Republic of Cyprus’ unwavering commitment to the prevention, suppression, and punishment of human trafficking, as well as the protection of victims.

The ministry described the July 30 observance, established by the United Nations, as a key opportunity to raise awareness and promote collective action against a crime that constitutes a form of modern slavery from sexual exploitation and forced labour to child begging.

“Human trafficking has no place in a democratic, law-abiding, human-centred society,” the ministry stated.