Reports from the various government departments involved in the wildfire response are expected to be submitted to the Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou by the end of Thursday.

Once reviewed, the minister will forward the complied findings to President Nikos Christodoulides as part of the government’s follow-up on the recent wildfires that affected multiple communities.

In parallel, the process of collecting compensation claims from fire victims is ongoing. Those applying for financial assistance are required to complete an authorisation form enabling payments through the General Accounting Office’s FIMAS system. This will allow for the creation of payment accounts for distributing support such as:

One-off compensation payments

Rental subsidies

Funds for repairs or restoration of damaged homes

Applicants will also need to sign a standard declaration confirming that they are among those directly affected by the fires.

The government aims to ensure that the relief process is both efficient and transparent, with authorities working to deliver timely assistance to those impacted.