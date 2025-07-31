In response to growing public concern over roads turning into “racing tracks,” the police are stepping up targeted enforcement efforts to curb excessive speeding, which remains one of the leading causes of serious and fatal road collisions across the island.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), a representative of the police headquarters traffic department outlined the key measures currently in place. These include the installation of fixed and mobile speed cameras in high-risk areas, weekly speed enforcement campaigns in collaboration with the European Road Policing Network (Roadpol) and public awareness drives aimed at educating drivers about the dangers of speeding.

A recent fatal collision involving a 20-year-old on Larnaca Avenue in Nicosia has reignited debate over the effectiveness of current road safety strategies and the lack of immediate authority by municipalities to implement traffic control measures independently.

“The issue of excessive speed is a national concern. We’re implementing a series of targeted interventions aimed at increasing road safety through enforcement, education and prevention,” the traffic department said. “Fixed cameras are strategically placed in accident-prone zones and locations with a history of repeated violations.”

Alongside fixed surveillance, mobile cameras operate at over 475 locations islandwide, while uniformed officers conduct regular speed checks as part of broader road policing operations. Authorities stress that enforcement is a last resort, but a necessary one in the ongoing effort to save lives.

The Citizen Line (1460), often used by members of the public to report illegal street racing or reckless driving, is also part of this coordinated effort. Calls are handled by trained staff who log complaints, provide information, or escalate serious matters to the appropriate police divisions for investigation.

However, the burden of responsibility does not fall solely on law enforcement.

President of the Union of Cyprus Municipalities Andreas Vyras highlighted the limitations local councils face when dealing with dangerous road conditions. “Municipalities don’t have the power to install cameras or speed bumps. What they can do is raise safety concerns with the police or the traffic management committee,” he told CNA.

The traffic management committee includes representatives from the police, the Town Planning Department and Public Works. It is tasked with reviewing cases and recommending appropriate interventions, but the final say rests with the chief of police.

Vyras acknowledged that in some cases, such as in Larnaca’s Giannos Kranidiotis Avenue, cooperation between local authorities and the police has led to real results. “After complaints were submitted, cameras were installed and the number of speeding incidents has noticeably decreased.”

Despite this, he clarified that no widespread complaints have been received from other municipalities regarding a lack of police response.

As speeding continues to pose a serious risk to public safety, both the police and municipalities stress the need for collaboration, responsible driving and a culture shift that values human life over a few seconds gained behind the wheel.

“Road safety is not only a matter of enforcement, it is a shared responsibility between authorities and the public,” the police said. “We can’t be everywhere at once, but with vigilance, technology and civic engagement, we can make a difference.”