The Cyprus air problem and what you can do about it

By Dina Gavarieva

Shortness of breath. Tightness in the chest. That uncomfortable sensation of not getting enough air. Most of us have experienced it at some point – after strenuous exercise, during allergy season or in the midst of a head cold.

But for some, breathing difficulties are a daily reality, triggered by a surprising range of causes. Asthma, COPD, long Covid, cardiovascular disease, anxiety disorders, sinus blockages, allergies, obesity, poor posture and even low physical fitness can all affect how well we breathe.

Add in the modern cocktail of stress, sedentary habits and polluted environments, and it’s no wonder that respiratory complaints are on the rise. And then there’s Cyprus.

Ask any long-term resident what has changed in recent years, and you’re likely to hear the same thing: the dust. And it’s becoming a serious health concern.

Cyprus, like much of the Eastern Mediterranean, lies in the path of air masses from North Africa, which regularly carry dust from the Sahara Desert. These airborne particles are tiny enough to be inhaled deep into the lungs, and in some cases, absorbed into the bloodstream.

While Saharan dust events have occurred for centuries, what has changed is their frequency, intensity and composition. Between 2015 and 2025, Cyprus has seen a sharp rise in dust storms, not only in terms of how often they occur, but in how dense and persistent they’ve become.

Dust alerts, once occasional, are now issued several times a month during peak seasons, when air quality indexes reach the ‘very unhealthy’ or ‘hazardous’ range, particularly in spring and autumn.

The problem is, airborne dust doesn’t just irritate the eyes, it affects the lungs, the heart, and the immune system. Fine particles bypass the body’s usual defences to settle deep into the tiny air sacs in the lungs where oxygen enters the bloodstream.

Once there, they can trigger inflammation, disrupt immune responses, and cause oxidative stress.

For anyone with asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, cardiovascular conditions, or autoimmune issues, this can lead to increased flare-ups, fatigue and even emergency care.

Even for those without underlying conditions, chronic exposure to dust has been linked to raised blood pressure, higher risk of heart attack and stroke, cognitive decline, reduced fertility and disrupted sleep.

If you’ve been feeling more tired than usual, short of breath, or slower to recover from colds, the air you’re breathing could be playing a role.

So, what can you do? While you can’t change the weather, you can take practical steps to reduce your exposure.

Check daily dust alerts and on high-risk days, stay indoors where possible, keep windows shut, and consider using an air purifier with a HEPA filter.

If you need to be outside, wear a high-quality mask and avoid heavy activity during peak pollution hours.

Keeping your body well-hydrated also helps as it supports the mucous membranes in your nose and throat, making them more effective at trapping dust. Nasal rinses or saline sprays can also flush out particles after exposure.

Beyond prevention, there are also ways to actively support the respiratory system. One therapy growing in popularity is Intermittent Hypoxic Hyperoxic Therapy (IHHT), which involves alternating between low-oxygen and high-oxygen air through a breathing mask.

It’s designed to train your cells to use oxygen more efficiently, and can be particularly beneficial for those dealing with chronic fatigue, respiratory issues or the effects of environmental stressors like dust and pollution.

Another option is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), where a person breathes 100 per cent oxygen in a pressurised chamber. The increased oxygen availability helps reduce inflammation, promote healing in damaged tissues, and support overall respiratory and immune health.

For those with compromised lung function or recovering from illness, HBOT offers a gentle but powerful way to support recovery.

Nebulisation is also useful for more direct lung support. It delivers medication or supportive compounds as a fine mist that can be inhaled deeply into the lungs – ideal for clearing the airways, reducing inflammation, and improving breathing on difficult days.

Intravenous therapy can play a supporting role too. IV infusions containing Vitamin C, ozone, and other antioxidants help reduce systemic inflammation and oxidative stress, especially when the body is dealing with environmental toxins.

Another approach is hydrogen inhalation. Molecular hydrogen is known for its ability to neutralise free radicals and reduce inflammation at the cellular level. By inhaling hydrogen gas, patients may be able to counteract some of the damaging effects of air pollution and improve energy metabolism – a subtle but valuable tool for long-term lung health.

Red light therapy can also provide respiratory benefits, helping to reduce inflammation and improve circulation to support the body’s natural healing mechanisms.

Of course, knowing how your lungs are functioning is essential before starting any form of intervention.

A simple lung function test can provide a clear picture of your respiratory health, measuring how much air you can inhale and exhale, and how effectively your lungs are performing.

So, while we might not be able to vacuum the skies, we can take steps to help our bodies adapt to the world around us.

From strengthening the lungs to supporting energy and resilience, there are therapies and tools that go beyond symptom relief to offer long-term support.

Whether you’re already struggling breathing or simply want to protect your health in a dustier world, it’s worth knowing what’s out there because every breath counts, especially when it’s harder to take.

Dina Gavarieva is a qualified naturopath practising at Neomed Institute and Medical Centre, Limassol