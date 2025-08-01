Official reports assessing the response to the devastating July wildfire in the Limassol mountain region drawn up by the agencies involved have been submitted to the relevant ministers and are expected to be handed to President Nikos Christodoulides later on Friday.

The reports, including from the fire service, civil defence, and police, detail their respective actions and coordination during the emergency and come in response to direct instructions from the president for a full review.

In a televised address on Sunday evening, Christodoulides stressed the need for transparency, accountability and decisive corrective action.

“We need to identify exactly what didn’t work, and make the necessary improvements,” he said. “I have already instructed all involved departments to submit complete evaluation reports by the end of this week.”

He reiterated that these reports would be made public, in line with government’s commitment to transparency, and that they will form the basis for concrete policy and operational changes going forward.

The reviews are expected to examine critical areas such as emergency coordination, response times, resource deployment, and inter-agency communication, with the aim of identifying shortcomings and improving preparedness ahead of future wildfire threats.

Further details from the submitted reports, and the president’s planned course of action, are expected to be announced in the coming days.