Over 100 families affected by July’s wildfire in the mountains of Limassol have already received immediate financial assistance, mountains commissioner Costas Christofinas said on Monday.

Speaking from Ayios Amvrosios after a meeting community leaders and Diko party officials, he said one-off payments for urgent needs have already been transferred to 112 eligible residents.

“We hope to complete all initial payments by Wednesday,” he said, adding that work continued over the weekend to speed up the process.

The payments are aimed at those whose homes were either completely destroyed or partly damaged in the fire, which swept through several rural communities. The payouts are processed by the treasury following verification and approval of each case.

Some delays have occurred, Christofinas noted, due to technical issues, such as the need for applicants to register on the government’s electronic payment system.

“Even this morning, we were still receiving applications,” he added, suggesting the final number of cases could rise further.

So far, around 450 damaged homes have been recorded, although the commissioner admitted the real number may be lower due to duplicate reports.

“In some cases, both owners and tenants filed separate claims for the same property,” he said.

Alongside immediate financial help, authorities are also working to find emergency housing for displaced residents. Christofinas stressed that this is a priority, with coordination underway between the interior ministry and civil defence to offer shelter.

Structural assessments of damaged homes began last Friday. The scientific and technical chamber Etek carried out on-site inspections with a large team. Full damage assessments and cost estimates for reconstruction are expected within three weeks.

“Our promise is that this won’t drag on. Within 20 days, people will have the final figures,” Christofinas said.

As for local businesses, compensation will also be provided for lost equipment and raw materials. A dedicated team has been formed and initial payouts are expected to begin shortly.

“The goal is to offer an advance payment so that affected business owners can resume work while waiting for full compensation,” the commissioner said.

On infrastructure, Christofinas confirmed that power has been restored to 90 per cent of the area. Full restoration is expected by the end of the week, though isolated homes in remote areas remain without electricity.

The number of electricity poles destroyed has risen to nearly 900, up from early estimates of 650.

Christofinas added that water supply networks are now fully functional, but crews from the water development department continue to repair minor leaks across the region.